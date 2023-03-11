Previous
Gila Woodpecker by sandlily
Gila Woodpecker

Bird walk on Saturday AM with a guide spotted more than one of these or perhaps the same one on a different saguaro. Heard lots of bird calls, not as good at capture them on digital media.
11th March 2023

