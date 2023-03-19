Previous
Saguaro and wildflowers

Super bloom of California Poppies, lupine and other wildflowers along the Bush Hwy in Toronto National Forest. Cactus and Saguaro present as well.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

