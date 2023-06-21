Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Jun 21 Natal Plum bush
Most of the time these shrubs look like a green bush in the landscape, but now they are blooming. Apparently they do get a plum fruit that is edible.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2423
photos
32
followers
35
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
1966
266
186
1967
267
187
1968
268
Views
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2023 7:04am
Tags
flowers
