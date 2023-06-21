Previous
Jun 21 Natal Plum bush by sandlily
Jun 21 Natal Plum bush

Most of the time these shrubs look like a green bush in the landscape, but now they are blooming. Apparently they do get a plum fruit that is edible.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
