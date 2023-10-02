Previous
10 2 Terry or Terri

We have been trying to determine if this is a female or male; either way she/he has been spending a lot of time on our patio.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
