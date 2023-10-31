Previous
Next
Halloween Wizard by sandlily
313 / 365

Halloween Wizard

We aren't allowed to take any photos of residents, so have to take photos our church group who serve dinner.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise