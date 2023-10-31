Sign up
313 / 365
Halloween Wizard
We aren't allowed to take any photos of residents, so have to take photos our church group who serve dinner.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Tags
halloween
,
costume
,
wizard
