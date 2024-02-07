Sign up
Photo 401
2 7 Rain Clouds
Rain off and on today
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Odds and ends
NIKON D5300
7th February 2024 5:07pm
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
roof
