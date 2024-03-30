Previous
3 30 Another view of open lily by sandlily
3 30 Another view of open lily

Easter Eve I carried lilies into the sun all morning and most of the afternoon hoping there would be enough buds open to make the sanctuary look good Easter Morning.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

