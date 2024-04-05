Previous
Stacy by sandlily
Stacy

Stacy was the first Mini Horse acquired by the owner, Stephanie Bjorkman. She is about 20 years old.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
