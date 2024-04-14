Previous
4 14 Fancy Like That Roadrunner by sandlily
Photo 467

4 14 Fancy Like That Roadrunner

"Flutter at the Fountain" is an annual event to raise funds for local non-profits. Local artists create the art on the metal butterflies and this year metal roadrunners have been added to the event.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise