4 14 Fancy Like That Roadrunner

Photo 467
Fancy Like That Roadrunner
"Flutter at the Fountain" is an annual event to raise funds for local non-profits. Local artists create the art on the metal butterflies and this year metal roadrunners have been added to the event.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
roadrunner
