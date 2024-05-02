Sign up
Previous
Photo 484
5 2 Queen Creek Olive Mill
Looking out from the covered dining area to the olive trees with picnic tables and seating for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors. The sprayers are to keep the air cooler for the patrons.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Odds and ends
Tags
sculpture
,
firepit
,
olive trees
