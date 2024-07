7 23 View from El Malpais Visitor Center

El Malpais National Monument near Grants, NM. "Rivers of Ancient Fires

The richly diverse volcanic landscape of El Malpais (el-mal-pie-EES) offers solitude, recreation, and adventure. Explore incredible geologic features such as lava flows, cinder cones, lava tube caves, and sandstone bluffs. While some may see a desolate environment, people have been adapting to and living in this extraordinary terrain for generations. Come visit the land of frozen fire!"