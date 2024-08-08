Previous
8 8 Bridge Nitobe Garden UBC by sandlily
8 8 Bridge Nitobe Garden UBC

"Nitobe Memorial Garden celebrates the memory of Dr. Inazō Nitobe (1862-1933), a remarkable Japanese figure whose goal was “to become a bridge across the Pacific.” "
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
August 17th, 2024  
