Photo 582
Teahouse goodies
We had our lunch at the Teahouse of the Abkhazi Gardens.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
sweets
,
sandwiches
,
scones
,
teahouse
Corinne C
ace
So tempting!
August 25th, 2024
