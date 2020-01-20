Sign up
Previous
Next
72 / 365
DSCF3672e120
Path through Morningstar Golf Course
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
0
0
Sandy Stewart
@sandy2017
I live in Parksville, B.C. Close to beaches and marinas. Also, lot of forest areas to hike in. I've loved photography all...
72
photos
18
followers
47
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro2
Taken
20th January 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greens
,
windy
365 Project
