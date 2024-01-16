Previous
Cloud Reflections by sandy2017
Cloud Reflections

The clouds in the water are nicer than those in the sky. Taken at French Creek Marina.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Sandy Stewart

@sandy2017
I live in Parksville, B.C. Close to beaches and marinas. Also, lot of forest areas to hike in. I've loved photography all...
Rick
Beautiful reflection
January 19th, 2024  
