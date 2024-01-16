Sign up
2 / 365
Cloud Reflections
The clouds in the water are nicer than those in the sky. Taken at French Creek Marina.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
0
Sandy Stewart
@sandy2017
I live in Parksville, B.C. Close to beaches and marinas. Also, lot of forest areas to hike in. I've loved photography all...
Tags
boats
,
clouds
,
marina
Rick
Beautiful reflection
January 19th, 2024
