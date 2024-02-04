Previous
Little Mountain Selfie by sandy2017
35 / 365

Little Mountain Selfie

Seen this couple and had to take a picture.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Sandy Stewart

@sandy2017
I live in Parksville, B.C. Close to beaches and marinas. Also, lot of forest areas to hike in. I've loved photography all...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Perfect!
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise