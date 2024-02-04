Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Little Mountain Selfie
Seen this couple and had to take a picture.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Sandy Stewart
@sandy2017
I live in Parksville, B.C. Close to beaches and marinas. Also, lot of forest areas to hike in. I've loved photography all...
35
photos
2
followers
2
following
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro2
Taken
4th February 2024 1:41pm
Tags
trees
,
people
,
selfie
Elisa Smith
ace
Perfect!
February 4th, 2024
365 Project
close