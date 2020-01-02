Sign up
Photo 1648
Plane Crash in a neighborhood
Being a member of a rescue team, presents amazing challenges. This plane lost power and was able to land in a neighborhood pond. This was taken several years ago.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Terry
@sarasdadandmom
My name is Terry and I was talked into this project by my beautiful daughter Sara. I have learned so much on 365 and I...
1648
photos
23
followers
8
following
