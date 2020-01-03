Previous
Early Morning by sarasdadandmom
Early Morning

I captured this sunrise through the windshield of my card. With the car lights on the road, it made for a cool capture. " I was sitting still while taking this" Taken in September
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Terry

@sarasdadandmom
My name is Terry and I was talked into this project by my beautiful daughter Sara. I have learned so much on 365 and I...
Carla Smith
I like how the yellow line glows! Perfectly captured!
January 4th, 2020  
Terry
@carlasmith1990 I like how some of the best shots just pop up and you are not really on a photo shoot. I can not pass an old barn as I travel, without thinking of you. I hope you are well.
January 4th, 2020  
