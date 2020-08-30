Previous
Recreated wedding photo by scoobylou
Photo 1530

Recreated wedding photo

My coworker is retiring and I made her a wedding picture as a going away gift. All her wedding photos were stolen a few years after she got married, so I tried to recreate one for her. She's been married 47 years.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Lana Hill

@scoobylou
I'm not a great photographer, but I love taking pictures.
Jenn ace
That is so sweet
August 31st, 2020  
Lana Hill
@missjenn Thanks Jenn.
August 31st, 2020  
