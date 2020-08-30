Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1530
Recreated wedding photo
My coworker is retiring and I made her a wedding picture as a going away gift. All her wedding photos were stolen a few years after she got married, so I tried to recreate one for her. She's been married 47 years.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lana Hill
@scoobylou
I'm not a great photographer, but I love taking pictures.
1530
photos
10
followers
6
following
419% complete
View this month »
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
30th August 2020 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jenn
ace
That is so sweet
August 31st, 2020
Lana Hill
@missjenn
Thanks Jenn.
August 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close