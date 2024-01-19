Sign up
Photo 2765
Is there a term for a picture taken right before you go to bed because you forgot to take one during the day?
If so, this is it.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Lana Hill
@scoobylou
I'm not a great photographer, but I love taking pictures.
2765
photos
11
followers
8
following
katy
ace
Lol! Yes, I think the term is photograph. At least you remembered and I like the Subject in this one and the warm light
January 20th, 2024
Josh Sudweeks
ace
Haha. I have so many photos like that.
January 20th, 2024
