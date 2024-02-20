Previous
Day 2-Shadows by scrapnknit
Day 2-Shadows

It’s hard to tell what is shadow is of, but it’s my husband’s dirt bike without the forks or wheel. I like the shape of this shadow.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
