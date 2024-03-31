Previous
Day 41 by scrapnknit
42 / 365

Day 41

More reflections. This is a glass building reflection the city lights
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise