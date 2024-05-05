Previous
Day 76 by scrapnknit
Day 76

I love pencils! I have quite a collection.
A really good friend gave me this cup and most of these pencils. Every time I look at it, it reminds me of her.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
