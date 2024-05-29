Previous
Day 100
Day 100

Beautiful orange/red flower. Wow I made it!!! 100 days. I have enjoyed it and now I’m planning on continuing and try for a full year. So already 1/3 of the way to 365 days of photos.
29th May 2024

Linda

@scrapnknit
