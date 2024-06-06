Previous
Day 108 by scrapnknit
109 / 365

Day 108

My mother made these figurines for my grandmother 50-60 years ago
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise