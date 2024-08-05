Previous
Day 168 by scrapnknit
162 / 365

Day 168

Love the texture of the river rocks and the green leaves on the bush.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise