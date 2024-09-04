Previous
Day 198 by scrapnknit
191 / 365

Day 198

Drove by this lighted tower and couldn’t resist taking a picture
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise