Photo 2651
More Gooseberries
I am not too sure if these will still be any good for eating but I do love their skeleton husks. They still look okay to eat, unlike some of the others I found in the garden whose berries inside the skeleton husks had shriveled away to little peas
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
1
365
Canon EOS 100D
18th August 2024 1:45pm
