Previous
Next
Finding shrimps in the mud at low tide by seacreature
Photo 2654

Finding shrimps in the mud at low tide

Another one I frequently see but have no clue what it is. Perhaps I should get the Roberts or Newmans out of my bookcase and start finding out what the birds are that surround me
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise