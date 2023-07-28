Sign up
Photo 3296
Flower's Visitor
My neighbor was walking me around his garden area a couple of days ago when a bee landed on this flower. I then took this quick shot.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have a great neighbour with such a lovely garden. Perfect timing and capture.
July 28th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
July 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture - quick reflex
July 28th, 2023
