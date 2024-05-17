Sign up
33 / 365
Suta de grame
Is a place in Bucharest where you can buy Italian pasta, meat and cheese per hundred grams. They also have sandwiches with these goodies and drinks. It's a lovely place!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
17th May 2024 2:37pm
