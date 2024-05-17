Previous
Suta de grame by selenaiacob
Suta de grame

Is a place in Bucharest where you can buy Italian pasta, meat and cheese per hundred grams. They also have sandwiches with these goodies and drinks. It's a lovely place!
Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
