Snail by selenaiacob
39 / 365

Snail

Melc, melc, codobelc
Scoate coarne bouresti,
Si te du la balta,
Si bea apa calda,
Si te du la Dunare,
Si bea apa tulbure,
Si te suie pe bustean,
Si mananca leustean!
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
