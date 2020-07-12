Sign up
Photo 729
Purple Hostas
I love all the different stages of the blossoms on this costa.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
2
0
Patricia McPhail
@selkie
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3950
photos
59
followers
66
following
199% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365-3
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2020 6:13am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
,
hosta
,
blossoms
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
July 12th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 12th, 2020
