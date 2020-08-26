Sign up
Photo 774
Wild and Sun-Kissed
As the sun rose it touched these plants with a slash of warm colour.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4067
photos
67
followers
73
following
365-3
365-3
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th August 2020 6:45am
Tags
rocks
,
plants
,
sun-kissed
