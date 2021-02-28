Sign up
Photo 863
Afternoon Nap
A good day for a nap in the sunshine - there were lots of ducks catching some shut-eye on the rocks. Some were even in the water at the edge of the rocks.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Album
365-3
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th February 2021 1:18pm
Tags
female ducks
