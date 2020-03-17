Sign up
First Robin
This delightful robin was chirping away in the sunshine. He looked very healthy and fat but he may have been all puffed up to keep warm - the wind was pretty cool.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
robin
