Favourite Tree by selkie
Favourite Tree

This is one of my favourite trees and it is especially beautiful before the leaves appear and the sun is in the right position!
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Patricia McPhail

I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
