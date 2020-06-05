Previous
Happy Birthday, Callum by selkie
Happy Birthday, Callum

Today my grandson turns 17 - how quickly the time has gone! He is a fine young man and I am so proud of him! We will be getting together (at a distance) later in the day but for now this is his sunrise!
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014
