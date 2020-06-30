Previous
Here's Looking at YOU! by selkie
Photo 1842

Here's Looking at YOU!

The rising sun behind the building of the city looked like alien eyes to me today, but the birds were keeping tabs on it so all was well!
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
