Big Red Sky by selkie
Photo 1877

Big Red Sky

It was hard to choose which image I would use as there were so many beautiful pics of the sky and clouds today. Already at 5 am the temperature is rising and the humidity is present. It is going to be very hot and uncomfortable!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
