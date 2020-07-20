Previous
Great Start to the Day by selkie
Great Start to the Day

After the storm yesterday the day dawned clear and much cooler - the humidity had gone and it was so pleasant to be out by the lake at the cottage.
20th July 2020

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details

