Photo 1910
Cloudy Day
No sun and threatening rain but so peaceful early in the morning!
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4029
photos
63
followers
69
following
524% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th August 2020 9:04am
Tags
trees
clouds
farlain lake
