Reaching for the Sun by selkie
Photo 1924

Reaching for the Sun

It was until the sun rose higher into the sky that there was some interesting images. To me these clouds look like long skinny fingers trying to capture the ball of white hot fire!
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
