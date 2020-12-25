Previous
Next
We Have a White Christmas!! by selkie
Photo 2024

We Have a White Christmas!!

It snowed all through the night so we woke up this this! Merry Christmas everyone !!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Beautiful - have a lovely day.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise