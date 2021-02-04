Previous
Love in the Air by selkie
Love in the Air

I watch these two swans primp and preen together for the longest time before they swam off. The rising sun turned them pink!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
