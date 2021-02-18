Previous
Before the Snow by selkie
Photo 2054

A quick trip to the lake this morning before heading out for massages..... aaahhhh! This was a good as it got today and now the snow had arrived again tonight.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Milanie ace
Pretty skies - think we're done with the snow - hopefully!
February 19th, 2021  
