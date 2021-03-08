Previous
Red Sky by selkie
Photo 2072

Red Sky

I was all prepared to get to the lake for the sunrise but I couldn't get my socks on as my back spasmed so I had to resort to taking the sky from my front door.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details

