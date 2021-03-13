Farewell, Austin

My heart is breaking today - I have lost my teacher, my mentor and most of all my dear friend. Austin changed my life 27 years ago when he accepted me into his Foundations of Creative Imagination class at York University. It was the hardest class I ever did but by far the most rewarding. The people in that class continue to be good friends, and the evolution of The Milkweed Collective at the end of that class still is alive and well. Austin changed all of us - poked and prodded and challenged us to be the best we could be and then challenged us some more. He taught us to play with abandon, to sing with joy, to have fun with laughter, to experience life to the fullest. The Exploring Creativity in Depth workshops we did over twelve years touched thousands of children - giving them permission to explore their imaginations with delight and honesty.

Rest in Peace my dear friend - your legacy will live on - you will never be forgotten. May his wife and family be comforted knowing they are loved by so many who have been touched by Austin and his love. Farewell, Austin, may your spirit journey be peaceful. ❤

The sunrise this morning was glorious - it felt like the light was reaching upwards with truth and Intention - Austin your spirit is free...