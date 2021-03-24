Previous
Lazy Sun by selkie
Photo 2084

Lazy Sun

Thought there might be some colour but no such luck today! Guess the sun was sleeping in... haha
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
