Oh! What a Morning!! by selkie
Photo 2111

Oh! What a Morning!!

This is what greeted me at 5:15 this morning - totally worth getting up!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Patricia McPhail

I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
